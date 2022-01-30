Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes $6.43 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.