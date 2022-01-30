Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

