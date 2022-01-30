Cappasity (CAPP) Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Cappasity has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $39,976.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00109260 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.