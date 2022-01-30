Caption Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

