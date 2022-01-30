Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.06% of O-I Glass at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

