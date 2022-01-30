Caption Management LLC Buys New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.