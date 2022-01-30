Caption Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Caption Management LLC decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,685 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vonage by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Vonage by 48.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 952,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of VG opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.53, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

