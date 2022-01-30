Caption Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $20,887,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

