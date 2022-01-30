Caption Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

