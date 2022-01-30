Caption Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

