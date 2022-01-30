Caption Management LLC Purchases 11,750 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 29.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after buying an additional 84,049 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 46,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

