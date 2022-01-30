Caption Management LLC Raises Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Caption Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

