Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $34.61 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Cardano has a market cap of $34.61 billion and approximately $751.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00180320 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00028380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00027255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00076512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00370682 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,027,415,099 coins and its circulating supply is 33,566,307,384 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

