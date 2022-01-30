Cardstack Price Down 5.7% This Week (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Cardstack has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $128,975.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00108493 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

CARD is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

