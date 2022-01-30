CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

NYSE:KMX opened at $110.00 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

