Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Up 123.1% in January

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.75 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

