Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the December 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $46.45 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

