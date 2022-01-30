Carry (CRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.41 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $59.31 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00097971 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.