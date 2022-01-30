Cartesi Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.56 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $241.56 million and $18.81 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.70 or 0.06816172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.68 or 0.99959195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,448,828 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.