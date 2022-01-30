Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CADNF shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CADNF opened at $10.49 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

