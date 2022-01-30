Castle Trading Up 126% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 143.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $28,887.31 and $28.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 126% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00245682 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019791 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

