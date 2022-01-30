Cat Token (CAT) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $19,157.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00288464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

