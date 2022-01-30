CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

CTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 227,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,998. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.20.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

