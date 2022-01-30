Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

