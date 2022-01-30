Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Reduced by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.1% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

