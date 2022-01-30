Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report $387.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.06 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.32 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.63.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.