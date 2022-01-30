CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 460,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
