CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 460,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,554,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,924,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,858,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 881,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

