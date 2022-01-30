Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Celestica worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS opened at $12.48 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

