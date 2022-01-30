Centaur Price Hits $0.0008 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $270,109.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00107890 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,375,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

