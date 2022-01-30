Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 3,183 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 98,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,577.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 255,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

