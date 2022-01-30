Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.19. The company has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

