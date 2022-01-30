Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $37.19 Million Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,273,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,583,177 shares during the quarter. MFS Intermediate Income Trust comprises 3.1% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 8.86% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $37,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.39 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

