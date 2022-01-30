Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,659 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.86% of The Shyft Group worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

