Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 1.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Floor & Decor worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

