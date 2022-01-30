Centric Swap (CNS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $998,932.00

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $998,932.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.