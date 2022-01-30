Centrifuge 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $102.70 million and $1.23 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,674,884 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

