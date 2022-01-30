Ceres Market Capitalization Achieves $469,597.81 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $93.36 or 0.00248616 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $469,597.81 and approximately $4,140.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.25 or 0.06796554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,485.58 or 0.99822702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,530 coins and its circulating supply is 5,030 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

