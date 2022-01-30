Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 583,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $15,038,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERE opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.69. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.