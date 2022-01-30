Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,011,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.81% of Cerus worth $60,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerus by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 354,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,500 over the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $866.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.