Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Tops $1.37 on Top Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00107890 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

