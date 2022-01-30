ChainX Reaches Market Cap of $19.21 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and $500,497.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06814106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.76 or 0.99796999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052766 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,205,475 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.