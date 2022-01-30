Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,562 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $118,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $766.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $590.47 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $629.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

