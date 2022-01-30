ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $117,804.62 and approximately $3,923.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.82 or 0.99728803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052085 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.