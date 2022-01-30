Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.27.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

