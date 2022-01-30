CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Reaches $0.0235

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $124,428.46 and $8.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

