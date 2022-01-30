Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK opened at $134.43 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.