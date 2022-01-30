China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE ZNH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.46.
China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
