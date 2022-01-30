China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ZNH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.46.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

