Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $287.23

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $287.23 or 0.00756205 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $203.97 million and approximately $454,621.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

