Chronologic (DAY) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $188,807.41 and $80.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,428,132 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,252 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

