CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of CHSCL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. 14,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. CHS has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $30.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

